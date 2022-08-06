WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dortmund was ahead after just 10 minutes. Karim Adeyemi's effort was kept out somehow by Lukas Hradecky and Piero Hincapie, but as they tried to prevent a goal, Reus popped up to prod it the ball home.

Patrik Schick curled Leverkusen's first shot of the game over as the clock ticked towards 20 minutes before Reus dragged an effort wide from a promising position. Jude Bellingham also flashed a low shot just wide of the same right-hand post.

Hradecky's quick reflexes prevented Thorgan Hazard from doubling Dortmund's lead early in the second half.

The offside flag then came to Dortmund's rescue to rule out Exequiel Palacio's header after he turned in a rebound from Schick's shot, as Leverkusen threatened to level matters.

Kobel came into his own to deny Schick as he and Leverkusen edged closer to an equaliser. The Dortmund goalkeeper made an even better save with his outstretched left leg to deny Schick, before the offside flag once again ruled out a Leverkusen leveller.

The hosts were lent a helping hand by Hradecky late in the game when the goalkeeper handled the ball outside his area to earn a red card, but Dortmund wouldn't add to its lead, sealing a winning start to the season.