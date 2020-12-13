Swiss coach Favre is to be replaced by his assistant-coach Edin Terzic after Dortmund crashed 5-1 to VfB Stuttgart leaving it fifth in the league five points behind leader Bayern Munich.

"It is very difficult for us to take this step, but we believe that the current negative development has put our season goals in danger, and we have to take action," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

A defiant Favre said that he was disappointed by the decision.

"I think it’s a great shame that we are parting ways," the sacked Swiss was quoted as saying by Bild.

"We had two very successful years and have a team which would also have had a successful season this year. I am still convinced of that," he said.

Yet Favre himself had also branded "a disaster" Saturday's showing, which was the squad's heaviest home defeat since being humbled 5-1 at home to Bayern Munich in 2009.

Dortmund has taken just a point in its two league games since star striker Erling Braut Haaland was ruled out until January with a hip injury.

Its home form has been particularly poor in recent weeks, with defeat to Stuttgart the third loss in a row at the Signal-Iduna-Park.

Favre’s fate was decided during a crisis meeting of club bosses at the stadium directly after the final whistle on Sunday (AEDT).

"We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his fantastic work in the last two and a half years," said club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke on Sunday.

-AFP