Dortmund pounces in stoppage time to beat Mainz January 25, 2023 04:54 5:11 min Mainz took a shock lead inside two minutes through Lee Jae-sung, but Borussia Dortmund regrouped with Giovanni Reyna completing the 2-1 win deep in stoppage time. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Borussia Dortmund Mainz Football Bundesliga