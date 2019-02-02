Lucien Favre's side was made to work hard for a share of the spoils, which proved a point gained in light of Bayern Munich's loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Marco Reus​ and Luka Jovic — two players battling it out to be the division's top scorer — exchanged first-half goals at Commerzbank-Arena, but Frankfurt's Ante Rebic was particularly profligate.

Dortmund now boasts a seven-point advantage at the top of the table.

Having survived some early pressure, Dortmund almost forged ahead when Paco Alcacer got on the end of Jadon Sancho's cross, but Makoto Hasebe made a timely intervention.

The breakthrough arrived after 22 minutes, Reus applying the simplest of finishes after a determined run from Raphael Guerreiro.

Reus should have doubled his tally a couple of minutes later but he dragged his effort wide when he had only Kevin Trapp to beat, with the Germany forward then striking the crossbar.

The hosts stuck to their task and Rebic saw two chances go begging in quick succession, first volleying wide and then failing to find a way past Roman Burki from a tight angle.

Dortmund failed to heed the warning signings, though, and Jovic levelled from Danny da Costa's delivery just after Rebic had headed onto the bar.

Burki was at full stretch to keep out Rebic's powerful effort after the interval and Achraf Hakimi saw a speculative long-range drive fly over the top.

Ultimately neither side could find a second goal as Dortmund strengthened its position in the title race despite dropping points.