It represents Dortmund's heaviest home defeat in more than a decade, dropping it to sixth on the table.

Stuttgart's Congo winger Silas Wamangituka netted twice in the romp which piled the pressure on Favre with Dortmund now five points behind leader RB Leipzig.

"Things went mercilessly wrong," Dortmund defender Mats Hummels admitted.

"We shot ourselves in the foot every few minutes."

Dortmund has taken just a point in its two league games since star striker Erling Braut Haaland was ruled out until January with a hip injury.

Stuttgart's relentless pressing and sloppy Dortmund defending resulted in the visitors scoring four unanswered second-half goals.

"We are not a team that can defend well, that has to be said quite clearly," Dortmund captain Marco Reus fumed, while Favre admitted it was "a disaster".

Wamangituka converted a penalty midway through the first half after Dortmund's Emre Can brought down Mateo Klimowicz.

Dortmund equalised just before the break when a superb Raphael Guerreiro long ball picked out Giovanni Reyna, who deftly chipped home.

It was 1-1 at the break, but the floodgates opened in the second period as nearly every Dortmund mistake was punished with a Stuttgart goal.

Guerreiro lost control of the ball on the edge of his penalty area and Wamangituka claimed his second goal eight minutes after the break.

Midfielder Philip Foerster, in for suspended Stuttgart captain Gonzalo Castro, scored with a perfectly timed run into the area with an hour played.

Jude Belligham's stray pass was then snapped up by Wamangituka and moved to striker Tanguy Coulibaly, who fired home on 63 minutes.

VAR (video assistant referee) ruled out a second Reyna goal late on before a mistake by Dortmund's Nico Schulz saw Nicolas Gonzalez claim Stuttgart's fifth goal.

The debacle is Dortmund's heaviest home defeat since being humbled 5-1 at home to Bayern Munich in 2009.