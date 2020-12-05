WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

After suffering a shock 2-1 home defeat last weekend against struggling Cologne, Dortmund missed the finishing of top scorer Haaland, who remains out until January.

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki admitted the team struggled to gel, especially with several players back from injury, such as defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, who made his first start since March.

"We have a lot of games, so we had a few players on the pitch who had been injured. We struggled to find our rhythm," Burki said.

"We weren't bad after the break and could have won with a bit of luck."

Dortmund's defence was caught napping when it conceded an early goal by Frankfurt's Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada.

The introduction of 16-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko after the half-time saw Dortmund raise its tempo.

It equalised with a superb strike from 18-year-old US forward Giovanni Reyna but failed to again breach the Frankfurt defence despite finishing the stronger.