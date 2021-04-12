Haaland has become arguably the most in-demand player in Europe following a spectacular individual season for Dortmund, despite the team's inconsistencies.

Haaland has scored 33 goals and provided nine assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this term. Among players in Europe's top-five leagues, only Robert Lewandowski (50), Harry Kane (45) and Kylian Mbappe (43) have been directly involved in more goals.

With the 20-year-old excelling at Signal Iduna Park and with Dortmund facing a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League, rumours have persisted that the player could seek to leave before next season.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been touted as the most likely destinations for Haaland, who could command a fee in the region of €150million, according to reports.

Raiola, however, says Dortmund are insistent they are not prepared to sell the forward this year, although he indicated he would be prepared to speak with interested parties.

"I can confirm that I have held some talks in Dortmund," Raiola said. "There's no war between Dortmund and us, absolutely not.

"My relation to [Dortmund directors] Michael Zorc, Aki Watzke and Sebastian Kehl is as good as it was before.

"Zorc has made it clear that Dortmund do not want to sell Erling this summer. I respect his opinion, which does not automatically mean that I share it. BVB made their views very clear. That's okay for us."