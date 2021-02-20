MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

England international Sancho picked his spot from just inside the box to open the scoring for Dortmund in Sunday's (AEDT) Revierderby at VELTINS-Arena.

Sancho, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in August 2017, reached the 35-goal milestone at the age of 20 years, 10 months and 26 days.

However, Haaland took his Bundesliga tally for Dortmund to 30 in 32 matches in the same game. Almost four months younger than Sancho, Haaland has until the end of the season to snatch the record off his team-mate.

It was Sancho who set up Haaland for the first of his goals against Schalke, floating in a cross from the left for the Norway international to volley spectacularly past Ralf Fahrmann with both feet off the ground.

Raphael Guerreiro scored the visitors' third with an hour played and, fresh from bagging a brace against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League, man-of-the-moment Haaland rounded off the scoring with a poked finish late on.

The victory over its fiercest rival moved sixth-placed Dortmund within six points of the top four, while Schalke remains bottom of the table with nine points from 22 matches, staring what could be a shock relegation squarely in the face.