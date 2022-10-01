MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Dortmund lost Marco Reus to injury in its Revierderby win over Schalke prior to the September international break, presenting Jude Bellingham with the chance to skipper the side at the tender age of 19.

The England star's innate leadership skills helped Dortmund dominate for long spells and it deservedly went ahead just past the half-hour mark.

Donyell Malen had already missed a couple of chances when Bellingham squared a pass into the feet of Julian Brandt to jink into the box and score past Marwin Schwabe.

The Cologne goalkeeper pulled off quick-fire saves from Karim Adeyemi, and denied Malen, to prevent the Black-Yellows running away with it before the half-time whistle.

Cologne was level less than 10 minutes into the second half. Jonas Hector was the architect with a superb piece of skill to roll his marker and slide a pass into Linton Maina, whose cross from the left was tucked away by Florian Kainz.

The Billy Goats took the lead soon after as former Dortmund striker Steffen Tigges glanced in a Kainz corner. They were denied a third when Florian Dietz raced clear but struck the upright.

Daylight arrived in the 71st minute, courtesy of a wonderful curling effort from Dejan Ljubicic, but a Benno Schmitz own goal – the Cologne defender turning in a Tom Rothe cross – gave the visitors hope.

Ellyes Skhiri stung the palms of Alexander Meyer and substitute Youssoufa Moukoko sent a header over as a thrilling contest, which chalked up 40 attempts on goal, ultimately went the way of Cologne.