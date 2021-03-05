Der Klassiker: The biggest turncoats March 5, 2021 06:33 4:29 min As Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund get ready to face off in the latest edition of Der Klassiker on Sunday (AEDT) we take a look at those players who have starred for both clubs. WATCH Der Klassiker LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga Mats Hummels Der Klassiker -Latest Videos 4:29 min Der Klassiker: The biggest turncoats 0:55 min 5 key battles to decide the Madrid derby 1:31 min Premier League: Liverpool v Chelsea 3:48 min Serie A: Parma v Inter Milan 1:31 min Premier League: West Brom v Everton 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur 1:31 min Mount condemns Reds to fifth-straight home defeat 3:48 min Sanchez double moves Inter six points clear 3:54 min Tsitsipas survives Hurkacz scare 4:20 min Juventus' Bentancur tests positive for COVID-19