Thomas Tuchel's side was eliminated from the DFB-Pokal by Freiburg on Wednesday (AEST) but dug deep four days on to remain on course for an 11th successive domestic title.

De Ligt gave Bayern the key breakthrough six minutes into the second half with a thunderous long-range strike, either side of some fine goalkeeping from Mark Flekken.

Fourth-place Freiburg had been unbeaten in seven league games, but it was unable to respond as Bayern made it back-to-back league wins since Tuchel took charge.

Flekken was kept busy in the Freiburg goal in a lively – albeit goalless – first half to keep out efforts from Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane, Benjamin Pavard and Leroy Sane.

Those missed chances almost came back to haunt Bayern when Ritsu Doan got an outstretched leg to Michael Gregoritsch's cross and sent the ball against the right-hand post.

Bayern's breakthrough arrived through its first shot on-target of the second half, with De Ligt's deflected shot from 25 yards swerving past a helpless Flekken.

Flekken produced one of the saves of the season soon after to deny Mane from close range, while Sane clipped the ball over the crossbar with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Sane squandered another chance when through one-on-one, but only after Yann Sommer had produced a superb save at the other end to keep out Roland Sallai's shot.

Gnabry struck the post in the closing seconds, while Matthias Ginter glanced wide from the final meaningful attack, but Bayern successfully saw out another crucial victory.