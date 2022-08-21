The Netherlands international started for the first time in Bayern's dominant 7-0 win on the road, opening his account for the club with Bayern's second goal.

Signed from Juventus, De Ligt came off the bench in the German Super Cup victory against RB Leipzig and in the opening Bundesliga game of the season, with early opportunities limited as he entered the weekend with just eight minutes of league football.

De Ligt got his chance and capped off his display with a goal in Bayern's rout, before later making it clear he wants to be starting more games – though he acknowledged the fierce competition he faces.

"It's unbelievable, we scored five goals in the first half. It was important that we kept our focus throughout the game," he said. "I'm very happy to have scored my first goal. We need to carry on this way.

"Of course every player always wants to play. But I understood the situation. I came here as a new player from Juventus and [Dayot] Upamecano and [Theo] Hernandez played well. But of course I want to play."

Julian Nagelsmann was pleased by the performance of his new defensive acquisition and praised the display of the back-line, which has conceded just once in the opening three fixtures.

"[De Ligt] got the news early that he was going to play. With the injury on his hand, it was difficult for him but he played well," Nagelsmann said. "In the first half, two or three times he left his position a bit too early, so there was a chance for Bochum – he pulled away a bit too easy sometimes.

"Overall, he played well. It's always great for a defence, who were criticised last year, to finish a game without any goals against, a clean sheet.

"I think our defensive midfield was very strong today as well. Sometimes last year, we played a little bit too much, were a little bit too complicated. We're happy that we had a clean sheet."