Dardai screamer snaps Hertha's losing streak February 12, 2023 19:40 4:32 min Marton Dardai's long-range stunner helped Hertha Berlin on its way to a 4-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Monday (AEDT). Highlights Hertha BSC Borussia Moenchengladbach Football Bundesliga