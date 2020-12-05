WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Gladbach went ahead when Embolo netted with an excellent first-time shot on 23 minutes.

Freiburg equalised with a header by defender Philipp Lienhart and then took the lead just after the break when Vincenzo Grifo converted a penalty.

Gladbach levelled when Alassane Plea hit the top corner of the net with a wonderful curling shot on 50 minutes.

Freiburg striker Nils Petersen squandered a golden chance in the final five minutes by firing over with the goal at his mercy.

The result leaves Freiburg 14th, a point from the bottom three, while Gladbach is seventh.

Having ended its 18-match winless run by shocking Dortmund 2-1 last weekend, Cologne backed it up with a 2-2 draw at home with Wolfsburg to climb to 15th.

Cologne's 18-year-old striker Jan Thielmann showed great composure to fire in its opening goal before Maximilian Arnold equalised with a superb free-kick.

Winger Ondrej Duda restored Cologne's lead when he shot into the corner on 43 minutes.

However, Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst rescued a point away from home with a close-range header just after the break.

Cologne is only out of the relegation places on goal difference while Wolfsburg is fifth.

Arminia Bielefeld earned its first win since September with a 2-1 victory at Mainz, although both clubs remain in the bottom three.

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan and Manuel Prietl scored Bielefeld's goals in a deserved win before Mainz replacement Kevin Stoeger netted their late consolation.

Sixth-placed Union Berlin expects to be without in-form striker Max Kruse for the foreseeable future after the 32-year-old injured his hamstring in Saturday's (AEDT) 3-1 derby defeat at Hertha Berlin.