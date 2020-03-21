Bundesliga stars plea with fans to 'stay home' March 21, 2020 23:19 2:14 min Some of the Bundesliga's biggest stars have been sending videos of them staying at home in Germany, and urging fans to do the same in a bid to stem the flow of coronavirus infections. Interviews Football Bundesliga Coronavirus Kevin Trapp Oliver Baumann Mario Gomez -Latest Videos 2:14 min Bundesliga stars plea with fans to 'stay home' 1:30 min Wanderers frustrate Sydney again 1:31 min Maclaren stars with treble as Roar grounds Jets 1:02 min Epidemiologist says Liverpool v Atleti a mistake 0:30 min FA extends 2019-2020 season indefinitely 0:43 min Van der Sar urges leagues to conclude by 30 June 1:00 min Zanetti says Lautaro Martinez's future in Italy 1:47 min The Top 5 Bundesliga goals of the season so far 1:30 min Man charged for racist abuse in Manchester derby 0:30 min French Open postponed