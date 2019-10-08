Bundesliga Goals of the Week - Round 7 October 8, 2019 02:34 2:33 min The Top 5 strikes from Matchday 7 of the German Bundesliga. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS Highlights Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 2:33 min Bundesliga Goals of the Week - Round 7 2:03 min Bundesliga Saves of the Week - Round 7 1:58 min Ligue 1 Goals of the Week - Matchday 9 3:27 min Ligue 1: Dijon v Strasbourg 6:06 min Ligue 1: Lille v Nimes 3:32 min Ligue 1: Rennes v Stade Reims 3:49 min Ligue 1: Nantes v Nice 3:47 min Ligue 1: Montpellier v Monaco 3:35 min Ligue 1: Toulouse v Bordeaux 3:15 min Ligue 1: Brest v Metz