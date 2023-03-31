Bumper Der Klassiker preview March 31, 2023 08:08 5:27 min The Early Kick-Off's Claudes & Kat take a look at the biggest football match in Europe this weekend as Borussia Dortmund travels to Bayern Munich for Der Klassiker. WATCH Der Klassiker LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT News Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich Football Bundesliga Der Klassiker -Latest Videos 5:27 min Bumper Der Klassiker preview 3:22 min Premier League relegation dogfight begins 3:55 min Alcaraz continues quest for Sunshine Double 3:57 min Medvedev relishing strong start 2:10 min Djokovic cleared to return to US Open 4:57 min Udinese's ground-breaking transfer strategy 3:56 min Sinner strolls into Miami Open semi-finals 1:15 min Goretzka begins mind games ahead of Klassiker 3:02 min Luis Enrique keen on Premier League job 1:15 min De Ligt still shocked by Nagelsmann sacking