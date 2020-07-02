Bremen, which finished 16th in the Bundesliga thanks to a huge victory over Cologne on the final day, failed to make home advantage count at Weserstadion.

It will also be without an influential player for the second leg on Tuesday (AEST), with captain Niklas Moisander having received a red card in the 87th minute.

In a match of few opportunities, Fin Bartels forced the first save from Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Muller three minutes before Moisander's sending off, with Timo Beermann squandering a chance to win it for the visitor late on.