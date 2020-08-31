Bosz doubts Chelsea target Havertz will be back September 1, 2020 01:50 0:53 min Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz has given the strongest indication yet that Kai Havertz is close to sealing a move to Chelsea. WATCH every Bundesliga match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial News Bayer Leverkusen Chelsea Football Bundesliga Kai Havertz -Latest Videos 2:31 min Messi absent as Koeman takes first Barca session 0:39 min First Clasico of the season to be held in October 0:42 min David Silva tests positive for COVID-19 2:31 min Braithwaite denies asking for Messi's 10 jersey 1:14 min Immobile signs new five-year Lazio contract 3:10 min Morris brace sinks LAFC 2:22 min Ligue 1 | Every goal in Matchday 2 1:39 min Ligue 1 Saves of the Week - Matchday 2 4:18 min Ligue 1 Goals of the Week - Matchday 2 3:11 min Ligue 1: Reims v Lille