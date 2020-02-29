Dortmund started with Erling Haaland on the bench, but Sancho continued his fine streak without the Norwegian, finishing confidently in the 15th minute after good work by Thorgan Hazard in one of few first-half highlights.

The contest was momentarily paused early in the second period to allow for an announcement that urged Dortmund fans to halt offensive chants about Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp.

This came after the German Football Association (DFB) banned Dortmund fans from attending Hoffenheim matches for the next two seasons earlier this month, with similar chanting in December triggering a suspended sentence from 2018.