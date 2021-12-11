Dortmund was left disappointed and four points behind Bayern after a controversial defeat in Der Klassiker last weekend, and its rival's comeback win against Mainz stretched that gap to six points as Marco Rose's men had to mount a comeback of their own to salvage a point at Bochum.

After a cagey start, Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann very nearly gifted Dortmund a goal when trying to play out from the back, giving the ball away to Jude Bellingham, but neither Erling Haaland nor Marco Reus could get a shot away in the ensuing scramble.

Riemann made amends of sorts seconds later, denying Bellingham what looked certain to be the opener after more good work from Haaland and Reus, the latter also seeing a close-range shot saved shortly afterwards.

Bochum threatened sporadically on the counter attack, and took the lead just before half-time when Sebastian Polter converted from the penalty spot after Gregor Kobel had tripped Christopher Antwi-Adjei.

Nico Schulz had a shot cleared off the line within seconds of the restart as Dortmund returned from the break with real intent.

There were further chances for Reus and Haaland, while Marius Wolf had a goal disallowed after a VAR (video assistant referee) check caught Bellingham offside.

Reus then had an effort hooked off the line as the visitors peppered Bochum's goal, but Riemann's resistance remained firm as he made save after save.

But Dortmund's pressure eventually told, Haaland crossing for Brandt to slam in a brilliant volley from a tight angle at the back post to salvage a share of the spoils, but it was ultimately a frustrating day for the visitors.