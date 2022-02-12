WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Despite a Robert Lewandowski brace, Julian Nagelsmann's side could not avert a surprise loss against an inspired opponent.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Jurgen Locadia, Cristian Gamboa and Gerrit Holtmann were all on target before half-time for the hosts, who had not netted four times in the Bundesliga since a 5-3 victory over Wolfsburg in November 2007.

Meanwhile, leader Bayern conceded four goals in the German top flight for the first time since a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in November 2019.

Bayern had won each of its past eight away games against Bochum and took the lead after just nine minutes, Lewandowski scrambling the ball home after Kingsley Coman cushioned Thomas Muller's cross neatly into his path.

But the runaway leaders led for just five minutes as Antwi-Adjei beat Sven Ulreich after latching on to Holtmann's sweeping pass.

The hosts completed the turnaround from the penalty spot, with Locadia sweeping home after Dayet Upamecano was penalised for handball.

Two became three when Gamboa played a neat one-two with Patrick Osterhage and arrowed a terrific shot into the far corner, before Holtmann made it four with a wonderful curling effort from 20 yards.

The hosts thought they had increased their advantage after the break, but Antwi-Adjei was denied by the offside flag.

Lewandowski pulled one back with a neat volley 16 minutes from time, but Bochum maintained its composure and discipline to seal a memorable win.