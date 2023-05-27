MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Dortmund would have claimed its first title since the 2011-2012 season if they had beaten Mainz at home but could only draw 2-2, only levelling in the sixth minute of stoppage-time.

Musiala’s late strike gave Bayern a 2-1 win at Cologne to take the honours on goal difference.

Dortmund, for which England midfielder Jude Bellingham was an unused substitute because of injury, quickly got the sense this would not be its day.

It fell behind to Andreas Hanche-Olsen’s 15th-minute header, then saw Sebastian Haller’s penalty saved moments later before Karim Onisiwo doubled Mainz’s lead in the 24th minute.

Raphael Guerreiro offered the hosts hope when he hammered in a cross from Gio Reyna in the 69th minute.

Soon after Dortmund was back at the top of the standings as Dejan Ljubicic’s 81st-minute penalty cancelled out Kingsley Coman’s early curling strike to make it 1-1 in Cologne, Dortmund ahead by a point at that stage.

But there was one final twist as Serge Gnabry, guilty of conceding that late penalty, teed up Musiala to fire in a brilliant winner.

Niklas Sule scored deep into stoppage-time for Dortmund but it would make no difference as Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern took the title.