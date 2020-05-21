WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT
Former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg winger Perisic returned to the Bundesliga on a season-long loan in August, yet he has made just nine Bundesliga starts for champions Bayern in 2019-2020.
A fractured ankle, suffered in February, has not helped Perisic's cause, while Niko Kovac, his former Croatia coach, was replaced at Bayern by Hansi Flick in November.
Perisic made a first appearance since his injury lay-off from the bench during Bayern's 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday and Rummenigge wants to see the 31-year-old in action across the final games of the campaign before making a call on his future.
"We have not spoken because Perisic has just come back after the foot injury," Rummenigge said.
"But with [Inter chief executive Giuseppe] Marotta I have a really very friendly relationship, let's see when he will play a few games.
"We will talk to each other because even the player will want to know where he will play.
"If I know where he will play? It is not yet decided."