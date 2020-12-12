WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Grischa Promel's early header put Union in front at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday (AEDT), but it was unable to consign Bayern to what would have been a first defeat in 17 matches.

Lewandowski's 16th goal in as many games this season brought Hansi Flick's side level and neither team could force a winner in a pulsating contest.

The defending champion has now drawn three of its past four Bundesliga games but sits at the summit above RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Union stunned Bayern by taking the lead inside four minutes, Promel glancing Christopher Trimmel's inviting corner just inside the far post for his first goal since May 2019.

Taiwo Awoniyi spurned a glorious chance to double the lead when he dragged a left-foot finish just wide with only Manuel Neuer to beat after a mistake from Alphonso Davies.

Lewandowski wanted a penalty when he felt Marvin Friedrich had brought him down as he was about to pull the trigger and Andreas Luthe palmed away Serge Gnabry's rasping drive – Bayern's first shot on target – late in an entertaining first half, in which Union lost Marcus Ingvartsen to injury.

Luthe spread himself superbly to deny Kingsley Coman before Neuer had to be alert when Awoniyi was almost picked out by a clever ball over the top.

Sheraldo Becker dragged a shot wide as Union continued to pose a threat, but Lewandowski finished clinically first time from close to the penalty spot to level after Coman pulled the ball back after a great run down the left.

Keita Endo wasted a chance to put Union back in front and Luthe produced a magnificent late reflex save to keep out Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's late header as the two sides shared the points.