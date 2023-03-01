The Bundesliga champion is embroiled in one of the tightest title races Germany has seen for years, joint-top of the table with Borussia Dortmund and only three points ahead of Union Berlin.

A defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in mid-February handed Bayern a setback, though it returned to winning ways against Union at the weekend.

For Nagelsmann, it is among the toughest periods he has faced in charged at Allianz Arena, but Hainer has no reservations about his place in the dugout.

"He learns something new every day and will learn from difficult situations," Hainer said. "He will gain experience; I know that from my own professional situation.

"Whenever it matters, he delivers for the team. We are planning for a long future with him."

Regardless of that security, Hainer remains convinced Nagelsmann can deliver another title this term for the Bavarian giant, even with Dortmund and Union breathing down its neck.

"The whole of Germany wanted a more exciting competition in the Bundesliga," he said. "We certainly have that now.

"But I'm very optimistic. We're top of the table, and we still have to play Dortmund in our own stadium. You saw what the team was capable of on Sunday [against Union]."

Bayern also remains in the mix for the Champions League, with a 1-0 advantage over Paris Saint-Germain ahead of next week's last-16 second leg.

Hainer feels his side will progress in that competition as well, saying: "We're in a good starting position after the 1-0 win.

"The players I speak to tell me how hot they are. They want to do better than last year."