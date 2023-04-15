Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim April 15, 2023 22:08 5:05 min Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights 1899 Hoffenheim Bayern Munich Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 3:58 min Serie A: Napoli v Hellas Verona 4:02 min Serie A: Bologna v AC Milan 5:05 min Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim 5:02 min Bundesliga: Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund 5:02 min Terzic lambasts 'brutally disappointing' Dortmund 5:02 min Late Stuttgart drama dents Dortmund's day Manhester City eases past Leicester City 3:58 min Disjointed Napoli held as Osimhen returns 5:05 min Kramaric stunner frustrates Bayern Munich 4:02 min Under-strength Milan held at Bologna