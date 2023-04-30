Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Bochum on Saturday (AEST) opened the door for Bayern to pounce, and the 10-in-a-row champion just about took advantage against the division's bottom side.

After being frustrated by their opponents for large parts, Serge Gnabry headed in from Joshua Kimmich's dinked pass to open the scoring in the 69th minute.

Kingsley Coman added a second 10 minutes later as Bayern moved one point ahead of Dortmund with four games to go in the German top flight.

Bayern has scored the most first-half goals of any Bundesliga side this term, while Hertha have conceded the joint-most, but the host could not find a way past Oliver Christensen.

The Hertha keeper impressively denied Gnabry and Coman, with the latter also having a penalty shout rejected after being challenged by Maximilian Mittelstadt.

Sadio Mane missed headed opportunities either side of half-time, though Tuchel's side did eventually find a way through a little over 20 minutes from time in Bavaria.

Kimmich lofted the ball into the area and Gnabry buried a diving header past Christensen to give Bayern lift-off.

Christensen did well to keep out Coman's attempt shortly after, but the France international made no mistake when controlling Kimmich's pass over the top and sealing the win.