Bayern moved two points clear at the top ahead of RB Leipzig, but that lead was cut to one after Leipzig salvaged a late draw against Borussia Monchengladbach later in the day.

The visitors were three up inside 26 minutes at Opel Arena, with Robert Lewandowski's 22nd top-flight goal of the campaign setting them on their way.

For the third straight game, both Thomas Muller and Thiago scored, as Jeremiah St. Juste's first-half header proved to be no more than a consolation.

Having reached 58 goals in their first 20 matches, a club record, Hansi Flick's side has huge momentum going into a massive clash against Leipzig next week.

Mainz, meanwhile, has lost six of its past seven league matches and sits just three points off the bottom.

It had conceded six times in its past two meetings with Bayern and it only took eight minutes for the German champion to move in front, Lewandowski sending a thumping header past goalkeeper Robin Zentner from eight yards after Benjamin Pavard picked him out with a pinpoint cross from the right.

It was two just six minutes later, as Lewandowski ran in on goal and collided with Zentner, prompting Leon Goretzka to gather the loose ball and square for Muller to convert with a simple finish.

A clever Leandro Barreiro effort struck the post at the other end and Mainz were left to rue that near miss after 26 minutes, when Thiago took a pass from Alphonso Davies 25 yards and embarked on a weaving run past Pierre Kunde, St. Juste and Barreiro, before firing in with a left-footed finish.

St. Juste got one back in the last minute of the first half, heading in Daniel Brosinski's corner via a heavy deflection off Goretzka.

A quiet second period almost had a tense finale only for Thiago to make a decisive challenge as Mainz substitute Adam Szalai bore down on goal, while Lewandowski screwed wide from a late chance to make it four.