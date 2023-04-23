Thomas Tuchel's men are winless in four games after capitulating to a 3-1 defeat at Mainz on Saturday, a result which handed Borussia Dortmund the initiative in the title race.

Dortmund took advantage of Bayern's latest slip-up by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to go one point clear at the summit with just five games of the season remaining.

Bayern's woes were compounded by the sight of Davies limping from the field just nine minutes into its away defeat, with the Canadian clutching his left hamstring after pulling up unchallenged.

Reports in Germany subsequently suggested the 22-year-old could miss the rest of the season and Bayern has confirmed he will be out of action "for the upcoming games".

Alphonso Davies will be out of action for the upcoming games after suffering a muscle injury during #M05FCB. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 23, 2023

A statement on the club's website said: "Alphonso Davies will be out of action for FC Bayern for the time being.

"Scans have revealed that the 22-year-old Canadian suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring during Saturday's away match at 1. FSV Mainz 05. Davies went to ground following a running duel in the ninth minute and was forced off early."

Davies' injury represents the latest blow to befall Bayern, which has suffered as many defeats in seven games under Tuchel (three) as it did in the 37 matches under his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann this term.