Bayern Munich confirmed Robert Lewandowski will be sidelined for a month after suffering a knee injury against Chelsea.

The in-form 31 year-old leads the Bundesliga for goals, his 25 strikes making up more than a third of Bayern's league-leading 65.

Thank you for all your kind words of support🙏 Keep your fingers crossed. I'll be back soon and I'll be ready to fight 🤜🤛 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2020

Lewandowski has also contributed a league-high 110 shots - including blocked shots - and scores a goal every 81 minutes on average.

Bayern will be hoping the Poland star is fit to make his return for what could be the title-deciding Klassiker, against fierce rival Borussia Dortmund, on 5 April.