Mane went off injured during Bayern's rout of Werder Bremen on Wednesday (AEDT).

Julian Nagelsmann subsequently revealed Mane had suffered a suspected shin issue and would be assessed further on Wednesday, though reports in France and Germany claimed the 30-year-old former Liverpool attacker would not return to fitness in time to feature for Senegal in Qatar.

On Thursday (AEDT), Bayern confirmed the nature of Mane's injury, with the problem sustained at the top of his right fibula, with the Bundesliga champion ruling him out of its clash with Schalke on Sunday.

Sadio Mane suffered an injury to his right fibula during #FCBSVW. He will miss the game against Schalke. Further examinations will follow in the coming days, and FC Bayern are in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) November 9, 2022

Bayern stated: "Mane suffered an injury to his right fibula head. He is out for the game against Schalke.

"Further examinations will follow in the next few days, FC Bayern will be in contact with the medical side of the Senegalese Football Association."

The Africa Cup of Nations winner names its squad on Saturday (AEDT), and it remains to be seen whether Mane will be risked, given his importance to Senegal's chances of progressing from Group A, which includes the Netherlands, Ecuador and hosts Qatar.