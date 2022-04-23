MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Dortmund needed a win to halt Bayern's procession to an historic crown, but despite a steely second-half showing the visitors never looked likely to prolong the title race.

Indeed, it was run ragged in the first half as Bayern cruised into a 2-0 lead courtesy of Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski.

Emre Can's 52nd-minute penalty made matters more interesting, but an eighth straight Klassiker victory was capped off by Jamal Musiala's goal late on.

Bayern's fans were in party mode after 15 minutes, with Gnabry slamming a wonderful strike beyond Marwin Hitz from the edge of the box after Dortmund failed to clear a corner.

With Erling Haaland skewing wide at the other end, Gnabry swept in a second just before the half-hour mark, yet it was disallowed by VAR (video assistant referee) for Kingsley Coman having strayed offside.

Nevertheless, it was 2-0 in the 34th minute – Lewandowski helping himself to a customary goal against his former club when Bayern pounced on Dan-Axel Zagadou's error.

Leon Goretzka and Lewandowski passed up chances to stretch Bayern's lead and the hosts were made to pay early in the second half when Can coolly converted from the spot after Joshua Kimmich's foul on Marco Reus.

Bayern was suddenly living dangerously, and first Manuel Neuer and then Lucas Hernandez had to make last-ditch interventions to deny Reus. Dortmund also had a case for a second penalty when Jude Bellingham was brought down in the box, but the officials saw no foul.

Lewandowski dragged wide and was then denied by Hitz as Bayern searched for a third, and it eventually came via substitute Musiala, who tucked in from close range in the 83rd minute as Dortmund striggled to clear, rounding off a decade of dominance.

Bayern is the first team across Europe's top five leagues to win its respective top flight on 10 successive occasions. It had previously shared the record of nine with Juventus, which won Serie A each year from 2012 to 2020.