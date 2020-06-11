WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The 2019-2020 Bundesliga season resumed last month after the campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

While football has returned in Germany, albeit behind closed doors, the coronavirus outbreak is set to impact clubs financially.

Bayern have been heavily linked to Manchester City star Leroy Sane as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz but Rummenigge tried to curb expectations midweek.

"We have to wait and see how this curious transfer market after coronavirus develops," Rummenigge told ARD prior to Bayern's 2-1 DFB-Pokal semi-final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

"We all do well to do our job and also take into account that the next season may be more financially challenging than the current one.

"The longer we have to play without a spectator, the more difficult it will be financially."

"We work on the transfer market - like all our colleagues in Germany and Europe," added Rummenigge, who did not want to discuss Sane.

Defending champion Bayern will contest its third consecutive DFB-Pokal final against Leverkusen in Berlin on 5 July.

Bayern is seven points clear atop the Bundesliga table with four matches remaining this season.

The titleholders will welcome fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.