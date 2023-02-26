A dusting of snow covered the Allianz Arena pitch at kick-off, and more fell during the game, but there was nothing flaky about the hosts.

Goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman and Musiala meant they led 3-0 at half-time against a team who began the game on the same points total as Bayern.

The outcome meant Bayern nudged ahead again in the title race, going above Borussia Dortmund on goal difference, with surprise interloper Union now trailing the top two by three points.

Bayern was rewarded for early dominance in the 31st minute when Choupo-Moting at the far post looped a header across goal and into the corner from Coman's right-wing cross.

That was the striker's ninth goal of the season, completing a career set for the former Hamburg, Schalke and Mainz man, who has now netted against every current Bundesliga team.

It was 2-0 in the 40th minute when Thomas Muller's clever pass played in Coman who danced around goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow before burying a low finish.

Two soon became three, with Bayern on easy street as they struck again in first-half stoppage time, Muller the provider once more when his cutback from the byline on the right found Musiala to smash in from close range.

Sadio Mane came off the bench midway through the second half, replacing Choupo-Moting, as the former Liverpool forward appeared for the first time since suffering a leg injury in November that ruled him out of Senegal's World Cup campaign.

Mane teed up a glorious chance for Muller, with the veteran's shot hitting the head of goalkeeper Ronnow and going over the crossbar.

Fellow substitute Serge Gnabry lashed just wide as Bayern threatened to run riot, but they settled in the end for three.