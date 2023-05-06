MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-DAY free trial

Having taken advantage of Borussia Dortmund's slip-up at Bochum to go top last week, Bayern has an 11th consecutive league title in its own hands.

Thomas Tuchel's stuttering start at Bayern looked set to continue as Werder held firm for over an hour, but Gnabry's close-range finish broke the hosts' resistance before Sane capped a flowing move to make it 2-0.

Although Niklas Schmidt's stunning strike ensured a nervous finish, Bayern clung on to pile the pressure on Borussia Dortmund ahead of its meeting with Wolfsburg on Monday (AEST).



Jiri Pavlenka smothered Gnabry's shot from a tight angle early on before making an even better save 20 minutes in, blocking Benjamin Pavard's powerful close-range header.

Werder threatened on the break as Mitchell Weiser went close to converting Romano Schmid's cross, while Christian Gross fired over at the end of a mazy run.

Gnabry misjudged an overhead kick as Bayern's pressure mounted after the restart, and then teed up Sadio Mane to side-foot wide narrowly.

It was Gnabry who made the breakthrough just as Bayern seemed to be running out of ideas. The Germany international lost his marker to sweep home from close range after Jamal Musiala's shot deflected into his path.

Bayern extended the lead 10 minutes later as substitute Sane slotted into the bottom-left corner.

There was a tense finish to come as Schmidt found the top-right corner from long range, but Bayern stood firm to take a huge step towards retaining the title.