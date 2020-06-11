WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The eyes of the football world have been on the Bundesliga after its swift return from the coronavirus shutdown, allowing Havertz to steal the attention of a number of elite clubs.

The Bayer Leverkusen talisman scored five times in four games before injury saw him ruled out of consecutive matches.

Leverkusen are eagerly awaiting his return, but so too are a raft of watching rivals, with Reiner Calmund - the ex-Leverkusen chief executive - this week claiming his former club were anticipating a €100million windfall.

There is certainly plenty for big-spending giants Bayern Munich, Manchester United and the like to admire, as we look at Havertz's career so far in Opta numbers.



114 - Since his 2016 debut, Havertz has made 114 appearances in the Bundesliga, with 96 starts.

1 - Timo Werner is the only other player to have amassed this number of games in Germany's top flight prior to his 21st birthday.

35 - Havertz has scored 35 times in the league, the most of any player in Bundesliga history before turning 21. However, Jadon Sancho, 20 until next March, is close on 30.

17 - With 17 strikes in the 2018-19 season, Havertz - then just 19 - scored the most goals in a single season by any Bundesliga teenager. Only Robert Lewandowski (22) and Paco Alcacer (18) netted more.

34 - Havertz also appeared in every one of Leverkusen's Bundesliga matches last term.

21 - Meanwhile, the Germany international has supplied 21 Bundesliga assists, with a season's best of eight in 2017-18.

13 - Havertz initially found this season a little more tricky, enduring a 13-match run without a single goal or assist between October and December.

19 - But in 2020, Havertz has been involved in more goals than any other player in Europe's big five leagues: 19 (12 goals and seven assists). Lewandowski is next this year on 18, with Thomas Muller and Kylian Mbappe claiming 17 apiece.

8 - Havertz will have to improve his Champions League form if he gets a big move. He is yet to register a goal or assist in eight appearances in Europe's elite club competition.

11 - The birthday boy's Europa League form has been far more impressive. He has 11 goal involvements (six goals and five assists) in just nine matches.