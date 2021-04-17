Leverkusen is six points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, which was thumped 4-0 by Borussia Moenchengladbach, where Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter will take up new employment from next season.

Leon Bailey scored twice for Leverkusen in its win over Cologne, which is second from bottom on the Bundesliga table.

Friedhelm Funkel, who took over as caretaker coach after Markus Gisdol was sacked last week, could not end Cologne's run of nine games without a win.

The result pushes Borussia Dortmund down to sixth ahead of its home game against Werder Bremen on Monday (AEST).