Awoniyi makes history in Union win April 1, 2022 23:40 5:11 min Star striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his 17th goal of the Bundesliga season to become FC Union's all-time top scorer, pouncing on a mistake to lift his team to a 1-0 win over FC Koln. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights FC Koln Football Bundesliga Union Berlin Taiwo Awoniyi