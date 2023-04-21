Augsburg v VfB Stuttgart April 22, 2023 00:03 5:03 min Bundesliga: Augsburg v VfB Stuttgart MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial Highlights Augsburg VFB Stuttgart Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 1:31 min Premier League: Arsenal v Southampton 5:03 min Bundesliga: Augsburg v VfB Stuttgart 2:05 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Bologna 1:45 min Djokovic praises Lajovic after losing an upset 1:31 min Arsenal fights back but drops more points 4:36 min Ligue 1: Angers v PSG 4:36 min Mbappe doubles up to land Angers in trouble 5:05 min 2. Bundesliga: Darmstadt v Karlsruher 5:05 min Irvine stunner not enough in derby thriller 1:46 min Alcaraz maintains run as De Minaur misses out