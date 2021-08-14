Augsburg v Hoffenheim August 14, 2021 22:50 3:06 min Bundesliga: Augsburg v Hoffenheim WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Augsburg 1899 Hoffenheim Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 5:04 min 2. Bundesliga: FC Nurnberg v Fortuna Dusseldorf 5:09 min 2. Bundesliga: SV Sandhausen v Karlsruher 2:20 min 'Excited' Messi presented at Parc des Princes 1:26 min LaLiga: Osasuna v Espanyol 4:34 min LaLiga: Alaves v Real Madrid 5:24 min Pochettino didn't hear Mbappe jeers 3:33 min Ligue 1: Lille v Nice 1:30 min Liverpool condemns homophobic chants 5:24 min Ligue 1: PSG v Strasbourg 1:35 min LaLiga: Cadiz v Levante