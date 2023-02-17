Augsburg edges Hoffenheim to move clear of drop zone February 18, 2023 00:14 4:56 min A lone goal proved enough for Augsburg against visiting Hoffenheim as the host moved seven points clear of the Bundesliga drop zone. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial Highlights News Augsburg 1899 Hoffenheim Bundesliga -Latest Videos 4:56 min Augsburg moves clear of fellow battler Hoffenheim 7:34 min Napoli's stars shine again in win over Sassuolo 4:12 min Sawyers late show fires Cardiff past Reading 0:58 min Qatari banker confirms Man United bid 7:34 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Napoli 1:15 min Son offered no Spurs guarantees 1:33 min PSG boss complains of lack of respect 0:38 min Arsenal and Man City charged by the FA 1:33 min Galtier comments on Neymar's McDonalds visit 0:58 min Ten Hag awaits Man United bid news