All Jude Bellingham's Bundesliga goals and assists June 13, 2023 03:42 3:14 min This is why Real Madrid shelled out more than €103 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal! Highlights Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga Jude Bellingham -Latest Videos 2:10 min Raonic returns in style with big win 3:14 min All Jude Bellingham's Bundesliga goals and assists 9:04 min Young Aussie striker reflects on promotion 1:39 min Mbappe reportedly tells PSG he won't extend deal 0:46 min Rain fails to dampen Man City's trophy parade 0:43 min Milan leads tributes to ‘unforgettable’ Berlusconi 3:24 min Zaha reportedly eyes PSG move 4:18 min 10-man Hellas Verona hangs on to relegate Spezia 4:18 min Al Ahly claims 11th African title 1:31 min Djokovic claims record 23rd slam at French Open