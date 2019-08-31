Mainz was smashed 6-0 in the corresponding fixture last season, and although Jean-Paul Boetius' sixth-minute header put them ahead at Allianz Arena, it was again dismantled.

Bayern was in a ruthless mood, and after Perisic atoned for a poor miss by teeing up Pavard's equaliser, Alaba's pinpoint strike put Niko Kovac's side in control.

Perisic marked his full debut with a powerful header shortly after the restart, with Kingsley Coman then prodding in from a corner.

In-form Robert Lewandowski got in on the act with 12 minutes remaining, with substitute Alphonso Davies then adding further gloss to an emphatic victory.

Bayern started well, but it was the visitors who took the lead when Boetius nodded home from Ronael Pierre-Gabriel's cross.

Perisic could have grabbed an equaliser, only to slice into the side netting when one-on-one with Florian Muller, who then made an exceptional save to prevent Danny Latza scoring an own goal.

Muller should have done better with Bayern's leveller a minute later, but he misjudged Pavard's volley.

Bayern hit the front on the stroke of half-time, Alaba giving Muller no chance with a sublime free-kick which curled into the top-right corner.

Thiago Alcantara squandered a great chance to double Bayern's advantage, but Perisic made no such mistake nine minutes after the restart.

Muller got a hand to the Croatian's thumping header but only pushed it up onto the underside of the crossbar, unable to prevent it crossing the line, and Bayern had its fourth when Coman met Joshua Kimmich's ball.

Lewandowksi bundled in from close range soon after, with the rout completed when Davies tapped into an empty net.

RB Leipzig has made a flying start to the season, and is up next for Bayern after the international break. Mainz, meanwhile, will host Hertha.