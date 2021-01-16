WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Bremen winger Felix Agu, 21, celebrated his first league start by scoring a goal before setting up the second for Czech defender Theodor Gebre Selassie.

"There is nothing better, I really enjoyed that," Agu, who had played a total of 91 minutes on his three previous league appearances, said.

Elsewhere, both Hoffenheim at home to Arminia Bielefeld and Cologne home to Hertha Berlin finished in goalless draws with all four teams in the bottom six places.