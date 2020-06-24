Zorc pens one-year Dortmund extension

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Zorc has been at Dortmund since 1978 and assumed his current post in 1998.

Dortmund have won three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals and reached the final of the UEFA Cup and Champions League in that period.

"A few weeks ago, I made a personal request to Michael Zorc to stay with us for an extra year," said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

"We at BVB are all happy and thankful that he has complied with our request. Michael is a true 'Borusse' and, as such, he was prepared to continue overseeing sporting matters at a time that is challenging for us all, and during which it is difficult to plan and tough to predict developments.

"This continuity will do us good."

Zorc added: "We're facing a period that will present significant challenges.

"It goes without saying that, during such a phase, I will stand by my club and make my contribution as we strive to put Borussia Dortmund on the best-possible footing together."

Dortmund round off a campaign that was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic when they host Hoffenheim on Saturday. They are guaranteed of a second-placed finish behind champions Bayern Munich.

Their failure to keep pace with Bayern, along with their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, has seen coach Lucien Favre come under scrutiny.

However, he is expected to remain in charge for the 2020-2021 season.