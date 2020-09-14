LaLiga is back!
Wolfsburg's Camacho forced to retire at 30

Wolfsburg midfielder Ignacio Camacho has called time on his playing career at the age of 30 after struggling with a persistent ankle injury.

Former Atletico Madrid and Malaga man Camacho spent three seasons with Wolfsburg but last made a competitive appearance in September 2018.

The ex-Spain international injured his ankle in a DFB-Pokal game against Hannover in 2017 and failed to truly recover, despite undergoing five separate operations to resolve the issue.

Wolfsburg announced on its official website on Monday that Camacho's contract has been terminated, but he will stay at the club on a two-year training programme, which involves learning about the academy and other departments.

"I fought non-stop to get back on the pitch," Camacho said. "But I'm leaving safe in the knowledge that I did all that I could. 

"I gave it absolutely everything I'd got to get back to doing what I love best, and that's playing football. 

"It wasn't easy - I've been in pain every day over the last three years and, ultimately, it has prevented me from carrying on. 

"I'm very grateful to those who have helped me - it wasn’t easy for them either."

Camacho earned his only senior cap for Spain in a 2014 friendly against Germany and previously spent six years with Malaga, having come through the ranks at Atletico.

He was an unused substitute for Atleti in their Europa League final win over Fulham in 2010 and featured in that year's UEFA Super Cup triumph against Inter Milan.

