Weigl was tempted by potential PSG move

PSG has issues in midfield with Adrien Rabiot running down his contract and Marco Verratti injured, which led to them being linked with various transfer options, including Weigl, who played under manager Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund.

However, the Bundesliga leader told the 23year-old they would not let him depart. PSG subsequently signed Leandro Paredes and Weigl says he is happy to remain with Dortmund.

"When PSG showed interest in me before the second half of the season, I naturally thought about my future," Weigl told Sport Bild. "I wanted to improve my situation and it's no secret that I can work well under Thomas Tuchel. I shared my thoughts with Dortmund, then I had to accept that those responsible do not want to let me go.

"Now my full concentration is to be successful with BVB. I feel much better now than in the first half of the season."

Weigl has made just six Bundesliga appearances this season, with new men Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney having established themselves in the Dortmund side.