Wagner leaves Bayern for Tianjin Teda

Forward Sandro Wagner has left Bayern Munich to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda, the Bundesliga club confirmed.

The 31 year-old joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in a €13million move in December 2017 and scored eight goals as it won the Bundesliga title last season.

However, Wagner, firmly second choice behind Robert Lewandowski, started just one league game this season and failed to find the net in the competition.

Wagner will now link up with Tianjin, where he has reportedly been offered a lucrative two-year deal after a €5m transfer.

He is set to join compatriot and former Hertha Berlin team-mate Felix Bastians, while German coach Uli Stielike is in charge at the Chinese club.

