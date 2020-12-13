Uth rushed to hospital after horror head clash

Uth sustained a blow around his upper neck and head area following an aerial challenge with Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai in the 10th minute of the 2-2 Bundesliga draw.

The Schalke forward received treatment on the pitch for around 10 minutes, with captain Omar Mascarell helping to administer an IV drip before the 29-year-old was taken off the field on a stretcher while in a neck brace.

Schalke subsequently announced Uth was "responsive and stable" and after the game, the club offered a further update on Uth, who will hopefully be discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

🗣️ "Evening everyone. I'm doing well 💪 I will hopefully leave hospital tomorrow. Thanks for all the messages. Mark 💙"



Schalke's official Twitter account also provided a post from the player himself.

"Evening everyone. I'm doing well," the tweet read, alongside a selfie of Uth in his hospital bed. "I will hopefully leave hospital tomorrow. Thanks for all the messages."

After a scary collision involving teammate Mark Uth earlier tonight, Schalke's @Omarmascarell39 is happy to share that he is doing okay 💙 pic.twitter.com/oEFwGO2CEw — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 13, 2020

Thomas Muller was among the well-wishers for Uth after the incident, with the Bayern Munich star tweeting: "Get well soon, Mark. All the best."

Monday's (AEDT) fixture ended in heartbreak for Schalke, which seemed set to claim its first Bundesliga victory since January 17 when it came from behind to lead 2-1.

However, its winless run in Germany's top flight was extended to 27 matches as Marco Richter snatched an equaliser for Augsburg in stoppage time.